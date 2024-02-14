Home / India News / 350 e-buses launched: CM Kejriwal says Delhi has highest such buses

350 e-buses launched: CM Kejriwal says Delhi has highest such buses

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 1:44 PM IST
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged off 350 electric buses here.

With the new buses, the number of electric buses in the DTC fleet has risen to 1650.

Talking to reporters after the flag-off Saxena said, "These buses will contribute in a huge way in combating pollution. I am hopeful that we will be able to stop the pollution with these steps."

Kejriwal said with the addition of these 350 buses, Delhi has become the first city in the country to have such a high number of electric buses.

"Today, 350 buses have been flagged and now there are 1650 electric buses plying on the roads. Delhi is the first city in the country to have the maximum number of electric buses. This will definitely control pollution. Our effort is to phase out CNG buses," he added.

Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyDelhi government schoolsDelhi governmentelectric buses

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

