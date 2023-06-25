Third G20 infra summit meet from Monday with an eye on sustainability



Sixty-three delegates from G20 member countries, invitee nations and top global universities, such as Cambridge and Oxford, will take part in the meeting. The third G20 infrastructure working group (IWG) meeting under India’s presidency begins in Narendranagar (Uttarakhand), on Monday.



The discussions in Narendranagar will be held across seven sessions and involve two side events. They will hold further discussions on the 2023 infrastructure agenda and follow up on the talks held during the previous IWG meeting in Visakhapatnam in March.



Solomon Arokiaraj, joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, while briefing the media, said, “The group will deliberate on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment, and identifying innovative instruments for mobilising financial resources for infrastructure investment.” The flagship priority to be taken up at the third IWG meeting is ‘Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable,’ along with other priorities.



The discussions, across three sessions, will allow G20 decision-makers to hear key challenges, from climate change to infrastructure resilience, fast urbanisation, and inclusiveness. They will also explore the role of technology, infratech and digitisation. On the sidelines of the IWG meetings, two side events have also been planned. On Monday, the ‘High-Level Seminar on Roadmap to Sustainable Cities’ will be organised in partnership with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.



The outcomes of the final IWG meet will be presented in the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors to be held in Gandhinagar in July. On Tuesday, the ministry of civil aviation is also set to host a roundtable on ‘Making India a maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) hub’ on the sidelines of the event.