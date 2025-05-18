Home / India News / Seventeen MPs including Supriya Sule to receive Sansad Ratna Awards 2025

Seventeen MPs including Supriya Sule to receive Sansad Ratna Awards 2025

The awards, instituted by the Prime Point Foundation, are given to MPs for their contribution to Parliament. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Seventeen Members of Parliament, including Bhartruhari Mahtab and Ravi Kishan, and two Parliamentary Standing Committees, have been selected for the Sansad Ratna Award 2025.

The awards, instituted by the Prime Point Foundation, are given to MPs for their contribution to Parliament. The awardees were selected by the Jury Committee, chaired by Hansraj Ahir, Chairman of the National Commission for Backwards Classes (NCBC).

Mahtab, Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), N K Premachandran (RSP) and Shrirang Appa Barne will receive the awards for 'Outstanding and Consistent Contribution to Parliamentary Democracy".

These four Members of Parliament were top performers during the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha and continue doing so in their present tenure as well, a statement from the Prime Point Foundation said.

The other awardees are Smita Wagh (BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena UBT), Naresh Ganpat Mhaske (Shiv Sena), Varsha Gaikwad (Congress), Medha Kulkarni (BJP), Praveen Patel (BJP), Ravi Kishan (BJP), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP), P P Chaudhary (BJP), Madan Rathore (BJP), C N Annadurai (DMK) and Dilip Saikia (BJP).

Two departmentally related standing committees -- Finance and Agriculture -- ? have also been chosen for their exceptional performance based on their reports presented to Parliament.

The Standing Committee on Finance is chaired by Mahtab while the Standing Committee on Agriculture is chaired by Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Member of ParliamentLok Sabha MPsParliament

First Published: May 18 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

