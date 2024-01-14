4 workers critical as molten metal falls on them in Gujarat steel factor

At least seven workers were injured on Sunday, four of them critically, when molten metal spilled out of a furnace and fell on them at a steel factory located in Anjar town in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning when some workers were putting metal scrap in the furnace.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The molten metal spilled out of the furnace and fell on seven workers, injuring them. They were shifted to a hospital at Gandhidham. Four of them were referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment as their health condition is critical," said Superintendent of Police, Kutch (East), Sagar Bagmar.