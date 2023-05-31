Home / India News / 40 medical colleges lose recognition for non-compliance, 100 under lens

About 40 medical colleges have lost recognition over the last one to two months period for not meeting the standards set by National Medical Commission (NMC) in India, said official sources

Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 1:20 AM IST
New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): About 40 medical colleges have lost recognition over the last one to two months period for not meeting the standards set by National Medical Commission (NMC) in India, said official sources.

Further, according to the official sources, a further 100 medical colleges in Puducherry, Gujarat, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also likely to lose recognition for not complying with the NMC's standards.

One of these medical colleges in Arunachal Pradesh, which is more than a century old, also lost recognition as part of the crackdown by the NMC, sources said.

The action was taken on account of these institutions not complying with norms as well as lapses pertaining to faculty and security (CCTV) cameras, official sources said.

Further, some doctors have also written to the Union Health Ministry on the action taken by the NMC citing the non-compliance of standards are other lapses by these institutions.

In their letter, the doctors voiced fears that the action could affect their careers and also result in a loss of credibility.

According to government data, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 in 2014 to 654 presently, almost double.

The number of MBBS seats has also seen a 94 per cent increase.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

