Associate Sponsors

Home / India News / 45 citizens awarded Padma Shri in 'unsung heroes' category on Republic Day

45 citizens awarded Padma Shri in 'unsung heroes' category on Republic Day

The 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village near Mysuru in Karnataka has been chosen for the Padma Shri for his unique effort to empower learners across India

Tableaus move during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi
(File image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year old rare musical instrument player were among 45 individuals from across India chosen for the Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category on the occasion of Republic Day, sources said on Sunday.

Anke Gowda, once a bus conductor, set up the world's largest free-access library, 'Pustak Mane', comprising more than two million books in 20 languages along with rare manuscripts.

The 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village near Mysuru in Karnataka has been chosen for the Padma Shri for his unique effort to empower learners across India.

Joining him will be Armida Fernandes, the Mumbai-based paediatrician who set up Asia'a first human milk bank, improving the survival prospects of infants, Bundeli war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year old tribal Tarpa player a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo from Maharashtra, and distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, Brij Lal Bhat, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Exercise vote responsibly, shun allurement and prejudice: President Murmu

Law without compassion is tyranny, compassion without law chaos: CJI

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges focus on quality, excellence in manufacturing

'Being a voter is an important duty': PM Modi on National Voters' Day

EC facing pressure, need to protect its independence: Kharge on Voters' Day

Topics :Republic DayPadma Shri

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story