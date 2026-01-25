Associate Sponsors

EC facing pressure, need to protect its independence: Kharge on Voters' Day

In a post on X on National Voters' Day, Kharge said this day is a powerful reminder that a nation's future belongs to its people, and that our collective voice can shape our shared destiny

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2026 | 9:59 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that in recent times, institutions like the Election Commission have faced sustained pressure and therefore it is "our responsibility" to protect their independence so that democracy does not merely survive, but truly thrives.

He said snatching the "Right to Vote" through "vote chori" and unplanned SIR tarnishes India's long-cherished democracy.

In a post on X on National Voters' Day, Kharge said this day is a powerful reminder that a nation's future belongs to its people, and that our collective voice can shape our shared destiny.

"The people of India deserve a free, fair and fearless elections, where clean electoral rolls and level-playing field is the primary requisite," the Congress chief said.

Snatching the "Right to Vote" through Vote Chori and unplanned Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls tarnishes India's long-cherished democracy, Kharge said.

"In recent times, our institutions like the Election Commission of India, have faced sustained pressure. It is therefore our solemn responsibility to protect their independence and integrity, so that Democracy does not merely survive, but truly thrives," he said.

The Election Commission was established on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

For the past 16 years, the day has been celebrated as National Voters' Day.

Topics :Election Commission of Indiamallikarjun khargeCongress

First Published: Jan 25 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

