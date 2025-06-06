45 kg gold used in Ram Temple; passes to be required for Ram Darbar visits

A total of 45 kilograms of pure gold has been used in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, according to Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee.

Mishra informed on Friday, a day after the consecration of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple complex.

He said the estimated value of the gold, excluding taxes, is around Rs 50 crore. Gold has been used extensively in the doors on the ground floor of the temple and the throne of Lord Ram.

He added that gold work is still ongoing in the Sheshavatar Temple.

While the main structure of the Ram Temple has been completed, other parts of the temple complex, including the museum, auditorium, and guest house, are still under construction. These are expected to be completed by December 2025. Following the consecration of the Ram Darbar, Mishra said arrangements are being made for controlled public access to the sacred space. For now, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed to visit the Ram Darbar, and entry will be regulated through passes, which will be issued free of cost. Meanwhile, the consecration ceremony has drawn large crowds to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Champat Rai, Secretary of Ram temple trust, said that on Thursday the consecration ceremony of seven idols was completed at the temple. He stated that the idols installed on the first floor above the sanctum sanctorum include Ram Darbar in the middle, a Shivalinga in the north eastern corner, a Ganapati idol in the southeastern corner, Hanumana idol in the middle of the southern side, Surya in the south western corner, Bhagwati in the north western corner, and Annapurna Mata in the middle of the northern side. However, many devotees are facing difficulties due to the intense summer heat and limited arrangements to shield them from the sun.

Ramji Mishra, a devotee who travelled from Basti district, said, "The path to the sanctum is very long, and the stones placed on the walkway become scorching hot under the sun. I used to visit Ayodhya before the grand temple was built, and back then the path to see Lord Ram was shorter and more comfortable. Now, the stones are so hot during the day they can cause blisters." His companion, Sudhakar Tiwari, added that although the temple trust has placed red mats over parts of the path, many of them have torn and become dangerously hot. "It's best to wear thick socks while visiting the temple in this weather," he advised.