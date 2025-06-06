Harsh Goenka supports fugitive Vijay Mallya, says justice must be fair

Thanking Goenka for his speaking in his favour, Mallya too posted a tweet and wrote, “Thank you, Harsh. The Union Finance Ministry has confirmed in writing that Banks have recovered ₹14,100 crores from me against a DRT judgment debt of ₹6,203 crores. Why the blatant discrimination?”

This comes a day after Mallya, in a podcast, opened up about the decline of Kingfisher Airlines, the allegations against him, among other things, for the first time in nine years. He even issued a rare apology to his former employees, while denying any wrongdoing on his part.

Mallya, who has been living in the UK since 2016, has been fighting his extradition to India, claiming that the banks have already recovered more than what he owed. Mallya was accused of money laundering and defrauding a consortium of 17 banks, including the State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, among others.