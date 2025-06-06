Home / India News / ED raids Dino Morea and others in Mithi river desilting scam case

ED raids Dino Morea and others in Mithi river desilting scam case

The raids are covering more than 15 premises located in Mumbai and Kochi. This includes the premises of Morea, his brother, contractors and some others, the sources said

Dino https://www.cinebuster.in/
The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. | File Image: www.cinebuster.in/
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of actor Dino Morea and some others in Maharashtra apart from some locations in Kerala as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the Mithi river desilting "scam", official sources said.

The fraud is alleged to have caused a Rs 65 crore loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The raids are covering more than 15 premises located in Mumbai and Kochi. This includes the premises of Morea, his brother, contractors and some others, the sources said.

The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The ED case against certain officials of the BMC and some others stems from a Mumbai Police economic offences wing (EOW) FIR filed to probe alleged irregularities in desilting of the Mithi river that is alleged to have caused a Rs 65 crore loss to the civic body.

Morea was questioned by the EOW in this case few days back.

The EOW registered a case against 13 persons, including civic officials and contractors, for their alleged involvement in the scam.

The river flows through the city and drains into the Arabian Sea.It is alleged that tenders for renting specialised dredging equipment were manipulated to favour certain suppliers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indo-Pak conflict had minimal impact on economy, says RBI Governor

Why India's music industry continues to fail its non-featured artists

Anticipatory bail in serious offences must not be given mechanically: SC

India, Italy to increase cooperation in aerospace, energy, mobility, auto

Harsh Goenka supports fugitive Vijay Mallya, says justice must be fair

Topics :riversfinancial fraudEnforcement DirectorateMoney laundering BMC

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story