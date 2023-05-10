Home / India News / 5 mowed to death, 6 injured in Gujarat bus stop, CM announces compensation

At least five people were killed and six others injured as a state-run bus ran over commuters waiting at a bus stop in Kalol town in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Wednesday morning, officials said

IANS Gandhinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
At least five people were killed and six others injured as a state-run bus ran over commuters waiting at a bus stop in Kalol town in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accident took place around 7.30 a.m. As per police, rhe state-run bus was hit by a speeding private bus from behind, leading to the accident. A complaint has been lodged against the driver of the private bus for reckless driving.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said: "It is very sad that innocent passengers lost their lives in the Kalol accident. I express my heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured. The state government has given the families of the deceased Rs 4 lakh and the injured Rs 50,000."

The injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. The matter is still under investigation.

--IANS

janvi/vd

Topics :GujaratBus accidentDeath toll

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

