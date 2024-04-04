'5 power centres in Congress': Sanjay Nirupam blasts party after expulsion

Sanjay Nirupam, who was expelled by the Congress on Wednesday, has said the party has disintegrated. In a press conference, the Maharashtra politician said there are five power centres in the party.

"Earlier, there used to be one power centre in the Congress, however, now there are five power centres in the party. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal – all have their own separate power centres, and these lobbies keep exerting their power against each other," he said in Mumbai.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Maharashtra leader was expelled on Wednesday for six years for indiscipline and making anti-party statements. This action followed the Maharashtra unit of the Congress initiating disciplinary measures against him for recent remarks targeting party ally and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) member Shiv Sena (UBT) in the state.

"Taking note of complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, Congress president [Mallikarjun Kharge] has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect," said an official communication from the party. The Congress also dropped his name as a star campaigner.

Nirupam, a former MP from Mumbai North, said he will contest the upcoming election in the Mumbai North West constituency and win. "Those who are thinking of writing [a political] obituary of Sanjay Nirupam will be hugely disappointed on June 4," he said.

Earlier in the day, Nirupam suggested that his expulsion was orchestrated shortly after he submitted his resignation letter to the party.