Home / India News / Women Commission summons MP Surjewala over 'sexist' remark on Hema Malini

Women Commission summons MP Surjewala over 'sexist' remark on Hema Malini

Women Commission summons MP Surjewala over 'sexist' remark on Hema Malini

Randeep Surjewala
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on April 9 for making "vile, sexist" remarks against Mathura MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hema Malini.

Following the comment, the BJP launched a scathing attack on Surjewala after the party's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the Congress MP was heard making some objectionable remarks about Hema Malini.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The video shows Surjewala saying, “Why do we make MLAs/MPs? So that they can raise our voice, get our views accepted. It is no Hema Malini, who’s made to lick?”

The BJP said that Surjewala's actions showed that the Congress was misogynistic and abhorred women. Surjewala, however, said that only selective parts of his speech were shared by the BJP IT cell, adding that the BJP had a habit of "distorting facts and spreading lies".

Malviya said, "Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general." He added, "This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women."

Malviya posted on X, "Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking the 'rate' of another BJP woman leader, and now this..."

Also Read

LS polls LIVE: Haryana NCW condemns Surjewala's remarks on Hema Malini

PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers full players list, price and live stream details

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

PKL 2024 Final Highlights: Puneri Paltan beats Haryana, crowned champions

Haryana political crisis: Who is Haryana's new CM Nayab Singh Saini?

Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, 12 others sworn in as RS members: Checklist

Over 7,500 trees cut for 16-km section of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: RTI

Supreme Court reinstates MP Navneet Rana's scheduled caste certificate

India successfully conducts test flight of Agni-Prime ballistic missile

HC asks judges to prioritise criminal cases against MPs/MLAs for disposal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kangana RanautIndian National CongressCongressRandeep SurjewalaAmit MalviyaBharatiya Janata PartyBJPHema MaliniLok SabhaRajya SabhaBS Web ReportsState commission for women

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story