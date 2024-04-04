Women Commission summons MP Surjewala over 'sexist' remark on Hema Malini

The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on April 9 for making "vile, sexist" remarks against Mathura MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hema Malini.

Following the comment, the BJP launched a scathing attack on Surjewala after the party's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the Congress MP was heard making some objectionable remarks about Hema Malini.

The video shows Surjewala saying, “Why do we make MLAs/MPs? So that they can raise our voice, get our views accepted. It is no Hema Malini, who’s made to lick?”

The BJP said that Surjewala's actions showed that the Congress was misogynistic and abhorred women. Surjewala, however, said that only selective parts of his speech were shared by the BJP IT cell, adding that the BJP had a habit of "distorting facts and spreading lies".

Malviya said, "Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general." He added, "This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women."

Malviya posted on X, "Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking the 'rate' of another BJP woman leader, and now this..."