50 ambulances on standby at main venue, hotels, airport in Delhi for G20

Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency, official sources said on Monday

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency, official sources said on Monday.

Adequate arrangements have been made at Ram Mahohar Lohia Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in case of any exigency, they said.

A state-of-art medical emergency facility with ICU services have been set up within the premises of the Bharat Mandapam (G20 Summit venue) to attend to any emergency.

Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to take stock of the preparations for the Summit on Tuesday.

