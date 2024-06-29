6 cops among 8 hurt in clashes over anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Kathua

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The police party was attacked with lathis and stones when it was escorting a team of revenue officials who had gone to a village in the Nagri area

Reinforcements were rushed to the area. (Representative Picture)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 10:43 PM IST
At least eight people, including six police personnel, were injured when a mob attacked a police team during an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, officials said.

The police party was attacked with lathis and stones when it was escorting a team of revenue officials who had gone to a village in the Nagri area to demolish an illegally built place of worship, they said.

According to the officials, the six injured police personnel included a deputy superintendent of police.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and order restored, they said, adding two protesters were injured while some others were detained.

The Kathua district administration said the anti-encroachment drive in Purab Chak village was necessitated after the illegal occupants on state land ignored multiple notices to stop construction work.

"Failure to abide by notices to stop unauthorised construction prompted the action. Notices were served twice earlier, but work continued illegally. Our action against illegal encroachers is a routine drive.

"We urge the civil society not to misinterpret this issue. It's our collective responsibility to combat the menace of illegal constructions," the district administration said.

It asked the people to remain vigilant and not spread misinformation or believe in rumours.

"Let us work together to maintain peace and uphold the rule of law," the Kathua district administration said.

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

