Delhi airport T1 roof collapse: Over 20 flights cancelled on Jun 29

As many as 23 flights of IndiGo and 2 flights of SpiceJet that were scheduled to operate from T1 were cancelled on Saturday

Delhi airport incident, IGI
Vehicles crushed after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rain early on June 28. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
More than 20 flights of IndiGo that were to operate from Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport were cancelled on Saturday, a day after the terminal was shut down following the roof collapse incident.

A source in the know said 23 flights of IndiGo and 2 flights of SpiceJet that were scheduled to operate from T1 were cancelled on Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.

However, a SpiceJet source said it has shifted all T1 operations to T3 and all flights were operated on Saturday.

Following the roof collapse incident, the operations at T1 were suspended on Friday. The flights that were to be operated from the terminal have been shifted to Terminal 2 (T2) and Terminal 3 (T3).

On Friday, Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has set up a technical committee to probe the roof collapse at the airport's Terminal 1 and the primary cause of the incident seems to be continued heavy rainfall.

Topics :Delhi airportSpiceJetIndiGo

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

