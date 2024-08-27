60% households earning Rs 5 lakh+ live in top 150 Indian districts: Report

The majority of housholds with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh and above are concentrated in the top 20 per cent, or about 150, districts in the country, a report by MapmyIndia-backed data analytics firm ClarityX said on Tuesday. The ClarityX District Potential Index 2024 Report based on MapmyIndia data repository and government data sources, found that luminosity across the county grew significantly from 17 to 30 per cent in last four years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "60 per cent of households with annual income above Rs 5 lakh are in the top 20 per cent (about 150) districts of India, and two-third of the total districts above All-India District median are in the western region -- which also has the highest share of fastest growing districts," the report said.

The report has measured growth of districts based on a district potential index (DPI) score covering socio-economic indicators like income distribution, social impetus like healthcare, education facilities per capita, infrastructure availability, financial activities like banking coverage, etc.

It compared the DPI score of 2019 with that of 2023 to measure the growth.

The report mentioned that the number of districts in India has grown to 788 across 36 states from 723 districts in 2019.

"Bengaluru Urban and Hyderabad districts emerge as the top two leaders with the highest score in 2023, across all 788 districts. In central and east regions Jharkhand and Tripura emerge as the highest growing states. Some of the fastest growing states are in the North -- Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh," the report said.

According to the report, healthcare infrastructure witnessed significant uplift where the health facilities count per 1,000 people grew from approximately 263 to 903.