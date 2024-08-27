Rusted bolts, poor construction; what caused the Shivaji statue collapse

Local authorities have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil following the collapse of the 35 ft Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg. The FIR, filed under sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was confirmed by Sindhudurg Police, according to NDTV.

Sindhudurg Police stated, "An FIR has been registered by local authorities in connection with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue incident against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109, 110, 125, 318, and 3(5)."

What caused the Shivaji statue to collapse?

The statue, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg on December 4, 2023, sustained considerable damage due to strong winds.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which claimed that the construction of the statue was poorly executed and that the nuts and bolts used in the structure were rusted, lodged a complaint in this regard.

Concerns about the statue’s worsening condition had been previously raised by local residents and visitors. Despite these warnings and a formal notice from the assistant engineer of the Malvan division of the PWD on August 20, no preventative measures were implemented. The PWD had highlighted that the corroded nuts and bolts posed a risk to the statue’s stability, yet these warnings were ignored.

Indian Navy expresses concern

The Indian Navy has expressed “deep concern” over the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. A team has been assigned to analyse the cause and begin repair work, reported Hindustan Times.

According to a statement reported by ANI, “The Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled on Navy Day, December 4, 2023, as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg. In collaboration with the State Government and relevant specialists, the Navy has dispatched a team to promptly investigate the cause of this unfortunate incident and initiate steps to repair, restore, and reinstate the statue as soon as possible.”

Opposition criticism of the Maharashtra government

Meanwhile, opposition parties have continued their criticism of the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the poor quality of work involved in constructing the statue.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the potential corruption in awarding the contract to build the statue.

“Who was the contractor? Is it true that the work was awarded to a Thane-based contractor? What action will be taken against the contractor? How much ‘khoke’ did the contractor pass on to the ‘khoke Sarkar’?” Priyanka Chaturvedi posed these questions on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident. “The 35-feet Shivaji Statue inaugurated by @narendramodi collapsed today. It’s a reflection of the poor quality of infrastructure built by Modi sarkar. Shivaji was a symbol of equality & secularism, his statue’s collapse is an example of @narendramodi’s lack of commitment to Shivaji’s vision,” Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X.

[With inputs from agencies]