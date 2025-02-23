Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 620 mn devotees visited Maha Kumbh, one of century's rarest events: CM Yogi

620 mn devotees visited Maha Kumbh, one of century's rarest events: CM Yogi

He emphasised that the Kumbh would serve as a powerful medium to re-establish that vital connection, bringing the people back to their spiritual roots

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that 62 crore devotees have come to the Maha Kumbh so far and the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period is in itself "one of the rarest events of the century".

Welcoming all the guests at the Unicorn Companies Conclave in Agra, Chief Minister Yogi said, "I can call it the Unicorn Maha Kumbh of the startup world. There is an attraction towards the Maha Kumbh at this time."  He said, "This is important for me. Today, I have come to Braj Bhoomi, behind which there has been a spiritual and cultural background. It has influenced India's civilisation and culture for a long time.'  Chief Minister Adityanath while talking about the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh this time, said that so far 62 crore devotees have come to the event.

'I think that in any event in the world, whether it is spiritual or for any tourism purpose, the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period of time in that ceremony and being united with that event, is in itself one of the rarest events of the century,' he said.

Adityanath, who is also the Mahant of the Gorakshapeeth, remarked that it must have been envisioned that a time would come when people in India might feel disconnected from their traditions and culture. He emphasised that the Kumbh would serve as a powerful medium to re-establish that vital connection, bringing the people back to their spiritual roots and cultural heritage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt reviewing infra of hospitals for setting up daycare cancer centres

PM Modi suggests spending 'one day as a scientist' during Mann Ki Baat

Women achievers to take over PM Modi's social media accounts on Women's Day

PM to deposit over Rs 22,700 cr into farmers' accounts on Monday: Chouhan

Complete desilting of 24 drains by May 31: NGT to Delhi govt department

Topics :Yogi AdityanathMaha Kumbh MelaKumbhUttar Pradesh

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story