Home / India News / 7,000 people evacuated from Pune mall after fire in restaurant, none hurt

7,000 people evacuated from Pune mall after fire in restaurant, none hurt

According to the officials, no one was injured in the fire incident in the shopping establishment located in the Aundh area

Press Trust of India Pune

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Around 7,000 people were evacuated from a mall in Pune city following a fire in an exhaust duct of a restaurant housed in the shopping complex's basement on late Wednesday evening, said fire brigade officials.

According to the officials, no one was injured in the fire incident in the shopping establishment located in the Aundh area. "Though the fire was doused after some time, a thick blanket of smoke engulfed a portion of the mall which prompted us to evacuate around 7,000 people present in the complex. No one was injured in the incident," said a fire brigade official. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Topics :PuneFire accident

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

