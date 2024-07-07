Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

7 bodies recovered from collapsed building in Surat; woman rescued alive

Chief Fire Officer Pareek added that a woman was rescued safely from the debris, and a total of seven bodies were retrieved

Building collapse
The search operation is still underway. (Photo: ANI)
ANI Surat
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Seven bodies have been recovered from the debris of a collapsed five-storey building in Surat, Gujarat, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official, a woman was safely rescued from the debris.

In a conversation with ANI, Basant Pareek, Chief Fire Officer of Surat, said, "Around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, the Surat Fire and Emergency Services received information about the collapse of a five-storey building. Around 20 fire officers, along with the administration, rushed to the spot. We conducted a search and rescue operation throughout the night."

Chief Fire Officer Pareek added that a woman was rescued safely from the debris, and a total of seven bodies were retrieved.

"During the operation, we heard a woman's voice from beneath the debris. After digging out the debris, the firemen safely rescued her. We continued the search operation and have so far recovered seven bodies," he said.

Chief Fire Officer Pareek added that there are no reports of any more missing persons.

"However, the search operation is still underway," he said.

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

