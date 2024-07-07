Fire dept NOC to be must for electric connection in buildings over 15 m

With a rise in the number of fire incidents in summer months in the national capital, power regulator DERC has proposed that residential buildings that are over 15 metres high will have to obtain a no objection certificate of the fire safety department for getting an electricity connection.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has also mooted authorising discoms to disconnect power supply of buildings to be demolished by the civic agencies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DERC issued a notice for amendments to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Supply Code and Performance Standards) Regulations, 2017. in exercise of the powers conferred "by Section 57 read with Section 181(2)(za) of the Electricity Act, 2003 (Act 36 of 2003)".

As per Regulation No 10(7) of the principal regulations, the discoms may disconnect the supply of electricity in case a direction or order for demolition of the premises is passed by a Court, or DDA or MCD or Competent Statutory Authority, said the notice.

Further, Regulation 10 (8) stipulates that in case the dwelling Unit is above the height of 15 meters without stilt parking or is above the height of 17.5 meters with stilt parking, the electricity connection will not be provided unless the fire clearance certificate from the competent authority has been obtained and has to be produced when asked for by the discom.

More From This Section

The DERC has published the draft Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Supply Code and Performance Standards) (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2024 seeking suggestions and objections from the stakeholders including general public.

The norm of fire safety certificate for the specified buildings will become more strictly enforceable after it becomes part of the DERC regulations, discom officials said.

Fire-related calls surged in May-June this year due to unprecedented heat leading to loss of life and property in the city.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 183 fire-related, calls on May 28-29. From January 1 to May 26, the department received 8,912 fire-related calls.