7 dead after Delhi-bound bus collides with car on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

As many as seven people were killed after a collision between a double-decker bus and a car on Sunday morning, police said. Speaking about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sanjay Kumar Verma, said that the incident occurred at around 12: 30 am on Sunday when a double-decker bus travelling from Raibareli to Delhi collided with a car. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 a.m. The car was going to Lucknow. There were 60 people on the bus, out of whom four died. 20 to 25 people who were injured have been admitted to the hospital. Three people who were there in the car have also died. The accident occurred because the car driver fell asleep while driving, " Verma said.

"The government is making sure that best treatment is being given to the admitted people. Rescue operations are also being made for the other people. We are making all possible efforts to make sure that all the other people reach their destinations," the SSP said.

Earlier, on July 31, three people were killed and another was critically injured after their car collided with a mini truck late at night in Mathurapur area Bareilly district, an official said.

According to Rahul Bhati, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, "Three youths travelling in a car died on the spot while another was seriously injured after their vehicle collided with a DCM truck late at night in Mathurapur area under the CB ganj police station area of Bareilly."

The official further said that the injured people have been admitted and are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.