LIVE: Rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudbursts in Himachal

The Patiala House Court on Saturday acknowledged the charge sheet submitted by Delhi Police against six individuals accused in the Parliament Security Breach case. The accused are Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat. The Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) acknowledged the charge sheet filed by the Delhi police. The Delhi police have provided soft copies of the charge sheet to the accused. The court has instructed the Delhi police to provide hard copies of the charge sheet to the accused within a week. The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 9. This case involves a security breach at parliament on December 13, 2023, the anniversary of the Parliament attack.

Workers from the Haryana Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Congress joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, who welcomed them into the party. Previously, on Thursday, former Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta joined the BJP, just a day after resigning from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Mohanta stated that her primary goal is to serve and improve the welfare of the common people. Haryana is one of eight states set to hold legislative assembly elections this year.

Rescue efforts are currently underway in Samej village near Rampur, Shimla district, following devastating cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh. The recent catastrophe has led to widespread destruction, including in Samej village. Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh indicated that approximately 50 people are feared dead, with official confirmation pending until rescue operations are complete. Restoring connectivity and recovering bodies are the state government's immediate priorities. Immediate relief of Rs 50,000 has been announced for affected families, with additional compensation planned. Various agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, police, and Home Guard, are collaborating in the rescue efforts.