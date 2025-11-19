7 Maoists killed in police encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Maredumilli

Seven Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire at Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

"In continuation with Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists have died until now, according to information received from the field," AP Intelligence ADG Mahesh Chandra Laddha said in a press conference.

He further said three women Maoists were among the dead even as the identification process is going on.

One person was identified as Meturi Jokha Rao alias Shankar, he said.

Shankar, a native of Srikakulam, was in-charge (ACM) for Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) and specialised in technical things, arms manufacturing, communication, the official said based on preliminary information.