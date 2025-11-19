PM pays tributes to warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his tributes to warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary.
Lakshmibai played a pivotal role against the British in the 1857 rebellion India's first war of independence.
She laid down her life bravely fighting the British forces, which tried to annex her kingdom.
"A respectful tribute to Mother India's immortal warrior queen, Rani Lakshmibai, on her birth anniversary. The story of her bravery and valor in the first war of independence still fills the hearts of the countrymen with zeal and passion today," Modi said in a post on X.
"A grateful nation can never forget her sacrifice and struggle for the protection of the pride of the motherland," the prime minister said.
