Home / India News / PM pays tributes to warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary

PM pays tributes to warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary

Lakshmibai played a pivotal role against the British in the 1857 rebellion India's first war of independence

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his tributes to warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary.

Lakshmibai played a pivotal role against the British in the 1857 rebellion India's first war of independence.

She laid down her life bravely fighting the British forces, which tried to annex her kingdom. 

ALSO READ: PM Kisan 21st instalment date out: How farmers can do eKYC to get Rs 2000

"A respectful tribute to Mother India's immortal warrior queen, Rani Lakshmibai, on her birth anniversary. The story of her bravery and valor in the first war of independence still fills the hearts of the countrymen with zeal and passion today," Modi said in a post on X.

"A grateful nation can never forget her sacrifice and struggle for the protection of the pride of the motherland," the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nearly 525,000 dog bite cases, 28 deaths due to rabies in TN: Chidambaram

Delhi AQI tops 400 at multiple stations as winter smog sets in across NCR

Al Falah group chairman sent to 13-day ED custody in ₹415 cr fraud case

WB guv sanctions prosecution of ex-education officials in school jobs scam

Govt advisory urges TV channels to show restraint in Delhi blast coverage

Topics :Narendra ModiFreedom fightersBJP

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story