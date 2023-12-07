7 test +ve at AIIMS Delhi for pneumonia pathogen, govt denies link to China

Mycoplasma pneumoniae, the bacteria linked to the recent rise in cases of respiratory illness (pneumonia) among children has been found by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, in seven samples between April and September this year, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI). AIIMS Delhi is part of a broad collective to keep an eye on the spread of Mycoplasma pneumoniae. Initially believed to be similar to the outbreak of influenza-like illness in China, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursdays issued a statement clarifying that there was no link with China.

A release by the health ministry read, "Pneumonia Cases in AIIMS Delhi have no link to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children in China... Since January 2023 till date, NO Mycoplasma pneumonia was detected in the 611 samples tested at the Department of Microbiology, AIIMS Delhi as a part ICMR's multiple respiratory pathogen surveillance, which included mainly severe acute respiratory illness (SARI, which comprised about 95 per cent of these cases) by real-time PCR."

It added, "Media reports claiming detection of bacterial cases in AIIMS Delhi linked to the recent surge in Pneumonia cases in China are misleading and inaccurate."

Cases in India

One case was discovered through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is done at early stages of the infection and six cases were found through IgM Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) test that can be carried even at later stages, a report in 'Lancet Microbe' stated. The positivity rate of the PCR and IgM Elisa test came out at 3 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

Dr Rama Chaudhry, former head of the department of microbiology at AIIMS Delhi and a member of the collective, was quoted as saying by TOI that Pneumonia caused by this bacterium is usually mild, which is why it is also referred to as 'walking pneumonia'. However, severe cases can also spread. India must augment surveillance for the detection of Mycoplasma pneumonia, she added.

Surveillance is being conducted only at AIIMS, Delhi and a few other centres at the current moment.

Mysterious outbreak in China

In November, China saw an outbreak of influenza-like illness, mostly among children. Chinese hospitals were "overwhelmed with sick children" who have symptoms of respiratory illness, multiple media reports stated. Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission attributed the rise of respiratory illness to the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions.

China also said there is no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens, following a pressing demand from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to reveal more information on the surge in respiratory illnesses among children.

Indian states on alert as China pneumonia cases rise

Business Standard had previously reported that states like Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Karnataka have instructed hospitals to be vigilant in handling any spike in respiratory illnesses.

The Kerala health department asked all district medical officers to monitor cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in hospitals. The department also renewed the alert against H1N1 flu (swine flu) across districts