Home / India News / Proud moment as Garba shines on global stage: Shah on Unesco recognition

Proud moment as Garba shines on global stage: Shah on Unesco recognition

UNESCO has approved the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday hailed the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', saying it is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of the country's culture.

UNESCO has approved the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Garba is an age-old dance form that brings the community together with its rhythmic harmony. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of our culture.

"This proud moment, when our very own Garba shines on the global stage, also reminds us of our responsibility to promote and preserve more religiously," Shah wrote on 'X'.

India had nominated Garba, performed across Gujarat and in many other parts of the country during the Navratri festival, for inclusion in the list.

Also Read

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

Garba of Gujarat included in Unesco's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Celebration of life: PM Modi hails Garba's inclusion in Unesco's key list

What is World Heritage Week? Here's all you need to know about the week

PM Modi cites poll data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance

Michaung: Rajnath Singh to conduct aerial survey to assess flood situation

Intermittent rain hampers normal life in Kolkata, south Bengal districts

Govt to move Bill to establish Central University in Telangana in Lok Sabha

NIA may take up Khalistani terrorist Pannun issue during FBI chief's visit

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahUNESCOGujaratTraditional festivals

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story