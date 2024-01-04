Home / India News / 760 new Covid-19 infections in India; JN.1 variant cases cross 500 mark

Covid-19 cases: Two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. While active cases stood at 4,423, Karnataka reported the highest JN.1 variant cases at 199

A healthcare worker takes the sample of a man for Covid-19 testing, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, in Jammu, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:45 AM IST
Covid-19 cases in India continued to rise on Thursday, with 760 fresh infections recorded in the past 24 hours, 158 more compared to a day before, the Union Health Ministry said. However, the active cases dipped to 4,423, and two deaths were registered, one each in Karnataka and Kerala, the data showed.

As many as 775 patients were discharged, while India's Covid-19 death toll tally jumped to 533,373, as per the official data available. 

The sudden increase in daily Covid-19 infections in the country is due to the emergence of a new sub-variant of the virus - JN.1 variant. First detected in Kerala, the variant has been found in 11 states of India so far.

JN.1 variant detected in 11 states
While Kerala and Karnataka remain the most affected due to the JN.1 variant, other states to report the virus are Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana and Odisha, and Haryana according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

All these states reported a cumulative of 511 cases of the sub-variant till Tuesday, according to the official data. Karnataka accounted for the most number of cases at 199, while Kerala followed second at 148.

The INSACOG's data showed 239 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 24 such cases were detected in November.


Notably, the World Health Organisation has classified JN.1 variant as "variant of interest" but labelled it as "low risk".

In view of the situation, the states and Union Territories are maintaining a constant vigil and have prepared to deal with the virus spike in the case of any emergency, the officials said. The Centre has urged the states to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for Covid-19 shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Additionally, the states have also been instructed to report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities.

According to the Centre, over 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country while the discharge rate stands at 98.81 per cent.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

