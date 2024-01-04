Home / India News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to leave for Gujarat on January 6, says AAP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to leave for Gujarat on January 6, says AAP

He is also likely to meet jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava during his three-day tour

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will leave for a three-day tour of Gujarat on Saturday in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, AAP sources said.

The Delhi CM will address public meetings and party workers during his election tour, they said on Thursday.

He is also likely to meet jailed AAP leader Chaitar Vasava during his three-day tour, they added.

The development comes amid AAP leaders alleging that the Enforcement Directorate is likely to arrest Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

