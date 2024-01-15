76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Why is Army Day celebrated? On January 15, KM Cariappa took charge of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher in 1949, who was the last British-serving Army chief.
Army Day 2024: Theme Indian Army Day 2024 theme is “In Service of the Nation”. It majorly focuses on the essence of the Army revealing the fact that our soldiers symbolise unwavering dedication, commitment and professionalism.
The 2024 theme also resembles the motto of the Indian Army, which reads "Service Before Self." The motto means that soldiers should always prioritise the safety and security of our Nation and inspire the youth to have love and respect for the Nation.
Use of AI in Army Parade The Army Day parade is going to be special this year as "Best Marching Contingent" will be selected with the help of Artificial intelligence.
