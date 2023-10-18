7th Pay Commission: Central government approves 4 per cent hike in DA

The central government has approved the 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for central govt employees. The decision on dearness allowance has been awaited since July. Resultantly, the DA will go up from 42 per cent to 46 per cent after the current hike.

The decision will benefit over a crore employees and pensioners. The new dearness allowance will be effective from July 1, 2023.

The DA of employees and pensioners is worked out on the basis of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), which is brought out by the Labour Bureau every month.

The decision comes in this festive season, which will be lauded as a "Diwali Gift' from the central government to its employees and pensioners.

The central government employees will get an enhanced salary from November with July to October month's arrears.

Earlier, the DA was revised on March 24, 2023.

How will the DA hike impact the employee's salary? All the central government employees along with pensioners will benefit from the increased DA. This has been increased by 4 per cent from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

For example, if your basic salary is 18,000, then you used to get Rs 42 per cent DA, i.e., Rs 7,560. But hereon, with the revised DA rate, which is 46 per cent, you will get Rs 8280 as DA. This central government action will increase your monthly salary from Rs 23,898 to Rs 26,174.