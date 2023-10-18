Home / Industry / News / Rs 20,773.7 cr cleared for transmission line to evacuate power from Ladakh

Rs 20,773.7 cr cleared for transmission line to evacuate power from Ladakh

The transmission line for evacuating this power will pass through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab up to Kaithal in Haryana, where it will be integrated with the National Grid

Press Trust of India New Delhi
For evacuating this huge quantum of power, it will be necessary to create an inter-state transmission infrastructure, an official release said | Photo: Bloomberg | Representative Image

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 20,773.7 crore to set up a transmission line for evacuating power from for 13 GW renewable energy project in Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech announced setting up a 7.5 GW Solar Park in Ladakh.

After an extensive field survey, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) prepared a plan to set up a 13 GW Renewable Energy (RE) generation capacity along with a 12 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Pang, Ladakh.

For evacuating this huge quantum of power, it will be necessary to create an inter-state transmission infrastructure, an official release said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the project on Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-II Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) for 13 GW Renewable Energy Project in Ladakh, it added.

The transmission line for evacuating this power will pass through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab up to Kaithal in Haryana, where it will be integrated with the National Grid.

The project is targeted to be set up by the financial year 2029-30 at an estimated cost of Rs 20,773.70 crore and 40 per cent central financial assistance (Rs 8,309.48 crore).

Topics :India power productionLadakhCabinet meeting

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

