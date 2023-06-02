Home / India News / 86% rural households provided with tap water connections: Mizoram Dy CM

86% rural households provided with tap water connections: Mizoram Dy CM

The deputy chief minister said 2,013 of 2,168 schools and 1,526 of 1,583 Anganwadi centres have received tap water connections

Press Trust of India Aizawl
86% rural households provided with tap water connections: Mizoram Dy CM

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia on Friday claimed that 86 per cent of rural households in the northeastern state have been provided with tap water connections under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said that 1.14 lakh of 1.33 lakh rural households in the state have been benefitted.

The deputy chief minister said 2,013 of 2,168 schools and 1,526 of 1,583 Anganwadi centres have received tap water connections.

He said the state government has set a target to provide tap water connection to 22,485 rural households this year.

Of this, 4,318 households have been covered so far, he said.

Also Read

78.1 mn rural households provided tap water in last 3 years under JJM: Govt

Over 8.1 mn tap connections provided in rural households by UP government

Mizoram govt working to provide piped water to all rural households by Dec

Kerala lags in providing tap water to rural households: Union Min Shekhawat

As govt supply doubles, 11.5 cr families have tap water connections

Train tragedy: Stalin dials Patnaik, forms panel to oversee Tamils rescue

Since Galwan crisis, measures taken to have deterrence in area: IAF chief

Invest India to set up desks in all states to promote investment: Goyal

Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express launch cancelled after Odisha train tragedy

Efforts to increase better veterinary services to minimise losses: Rupala

Topics :water supplyMizoramWater Level

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story