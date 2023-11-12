88 ambassadors from 54 countries came to witness Deepotsav in Ayodhya: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that 88 diplomats from 54 countries had visited the new Ayodhya and witnessed the grand 'Deepotsav' in the holy city.

Speaking to ANI about the grand Deepotsav, CM Yogi said, "The country and the world have witnessed the Deepotsav of Ayodhya. Diplomats from 54 countries have come and visited the new Ayodhya. The grand 'Deepotsav' was part of Prime Minister Modi's vision. The festival of Diwali is a medium for all of us to transmit positive energy. I wish everyone a very happy Diwali and pray for the well-being of the people of the state."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Chief Minister also said those who were not present on the occasion mentioned that they had missed the chance to come to the holy city on the festive day.

"88 diplomats from 54 countries came yesterday (to Ayodhya). Those who were not present here (Ayodhya) texted us that they had missed the chance to come to Ayodhya. Those diplomats) who were present here during Deepotsav said that they should have come with their family, it would have been more delightful," said the Yogi.

Earlier today, CM Yogi visited the Hanuman Garhi temple on Sunday morning and offered prayers to Lord Hanuman in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. He also visited the site of Ram Lala Virajman in Ayodhya and offered prayers.

Ayodhya organised a grand Deepotsav on Saturday and illuminated over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) to celebrate the festival of lights.

The temple town set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023' and broke its previous world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

Artists from different countries, such as Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Russia, performed Ramleela at Ayodhya's Deepotsav. The residents of Ayodhya were delighted to witness the enactment of Ramleela and the artistic expressions of artists from different countries.

The Sri Lankan artists portrayed the character of Shri Ram, while artists from Janakpur, Nepal, staged incidents from the life of Shri Ram. The Russian artists also delivered a splendid performance.

To make the event more exciting, a light and sound laser show based on the Ramayana was organised for about 20 minutes at Ram Ki Paidi during Deepotsav.

Along with the Chief Minister, Governor Anandiben Patel, foreign diplomats, and members of the Yogi cabinet attended the event.

The Chief Minister also visited the grand 3D holographic show, projection mapping, and laser show based on the Ramayana.

At the Naya Ghat, everyone, including the Chief Minister and other guests, was enthralled by the spectacular musical fireworks.

The homecoming of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman was staged at a programme organised prior to the mega event Deepotsav.

The occasion was further embellished with the showering of flower petals from a helicopter, eliciting joy throughout Ayodhya.