Home / India News / 89% of newly elected MLAs in Jharkhand are 'crorepatis': ADR report

Of the 71 'crorepati' MLAs this year, 28 are from JMM, 20 from BJP, 14 from Congress, four from RJD, two from CPI(ML) Liberation and one each from LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(U) and AJSU Party

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave his resignation to Governor Santosh Gangwar (right) as he stakes claim to form the new government after winning 56 of the 81 Assembly seats in the Assembly polls, in Ranchi on Sunday PHOTO: PTI
The JMM won 34 assembly seats, and its allies Congress 16, RJD four and CPI(ML) Liberation two constituencies.
Press Trust of India Ranchi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Eighty-nine per cent of the newly elected MLAs in Jharkhand are 'crorepatis', and Rameshwar Oraon of the Congress is the richest legislator with total assets worth Rs 42.20 crore, according to a report released on Monday.

The Jharkhand Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed the affidavits of 80, out of 81 winning candidates, and found that 71 newly elected MLAs in 2024 are crorepatis', which is 20 per cent higher than the number of such legislators elected in 2019.

Of the 81 MLAs elected five years ago, 56 were crorepatis', and there were 41 in 2014, according to the report.

Of the 71 'crorepati' MLAs this year, 28 are from JMM, 20 from BJP, 14 from Congress, four from RJD, two from CPI(ML) Liberation and one each from LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(U) and AJSU Party.

The JMM won 34 assembly seats, and its allies Congress 16, RJD four and CPI(ML) Liberation two constituencies.

On the other hand, the BJP won 21 assembly segments, and its partners LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(U) and AJSU Party secured one each.

The average of assets per winning candidate in the Jharkhand assembly elections in 2024 is Rs 6.90 crore and the same was Rs 3.87 crore in the 2019 elections.

Among the winning candidates, Congress Lohardaga MLA Rameshwar Oraon is the richest with total assets of Rs 42.20 crore, the report said.

BJP's Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta, who secured the Panki constituency, is the second richest winning candidate with total assets of Rs 32.15 crore, while RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav, who bagged the Godda seat, is the third on the list with total assets of Rs 29.59 crore, according to it.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha's (JLKM) Jairam Kumar Mahato, who emerged victorious from Dumri seat, has the lowest assets worth around Rs 2.55 lakh.

As many as 14 winning candidates have declared liabilities of Rs 1 crore and above, the report said.

Altogether 42 MLAs have been re-elected and their average asset growth is Rs 2.71 crore in the last five years, it stated.

As many as 28 winning candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 8 and 12 pass, while 50 have an educational qualification of graduate and above, and one winner is a diploma holder, and another has declared himself just literate.

The number of winning women candidates in the state assembly increased to 12 from 10.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

