Home / India News / 9 dead, several taken ill after gas leak in Giaspura, Punjab: Police

9 dead, several taken ill after gas leak in Giaspura, Punjab: Police

Nine people died and several were taken ill after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday, police said

Ludhiana (Punjab)
9 dead, several taken ill after gas leak in Giaspura, Punjab: Police

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nine people died and several were taken ill after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday, police said.

The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they added.

Police have sealed the area while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the site.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed that nine people have so far died in the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina described the incident as unfortunate. She said it is yet to be ascertained what led to the tragedy.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested in Delhi

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

PMO holds high-level review meeting on situation in Uttarakhand's Joshimath

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

Single-day rise of 5,874 Covid cases recorded in India, active cases drop

Maruti Suzuki remains vulnerable to supply side bottlenecks: Official

'Mann ki Baat' to be broadcast live at 1000 locations across Pune: BJP

Kapil Sibal raises question of pliant investigation amid wrestlers' protest

Topics :PunjabGas leakage

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story