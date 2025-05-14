9 Nagaland industry groups announce 'indefinite biz shutdown' from May 19

At least nine out of the 17 commerce and industry associations in Nagaland have announced an "indefinite voluntary business shutdown from May 19, protesting against the state government's failure to meet their demand for representation in urban local bodies (ULBs).

The decision was announced by Khekugha Muru, president of the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) on Tuesday.

The associations have long been demanding nominated seats in their respective ULBs.

The CNCCI had earlier declared a state-wide business shutdown on April 24 over the same issue, but called it off after talks with the Nagaland government.

The districts that are most likely to be affected by the shutdown include Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu and Meluri, an official of one of the associations said.

Muru, however, said the strike would not disrupt essential services.

The shutter down is not anti-government. We are only exercising our democratic rights. It is going to be voluntary, Muru said.

Despite multiple representations submitted to the government over the years, there has been no concrete response, he added.