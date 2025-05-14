Cyclone Shakti brewing in Bay of Bengal; monsoon advances over Andaman sea

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday confirmed that the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and some regions of the north Andaman Sea. The weather department said conditions remain favourable for further advancement over the central Bay of Bengal and the remaining Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next three to four days.

‘Cyclone Shakti’ brewing over Andaman sea?

While the monsoon gains momentum, attention is also turning to a developing system over the Bay of Bengal. On May 13, the IMD reported, “An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over Andaman Sea between 1.5 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.”

News reports indicate that this system could evolve into a low-pressure area between May 16 and 22. If conditions persist, it may intensify into a cyclonic storm between May 23 and 28. If named, the cyclone will be called ‘Shakti’, a name proposed by Sri Lanka.

Cyclone Shakti: Areas at potential risk

ALSO READ: Southwest monsoon reaches south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands: IMD Should Cyclone Shakti form, it could make landfall between May 24 and 26. Forecasters have identified the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal in India, along with Khulna and Chattogram in Bangladesh, as vulnerable. The storm could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and coastal flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Widespread rainfall expected across India

ALSO READ: Heavy rains batter Bengaluru; yellow alert issued across Karnataka In addition to the cyclone threat, the IMD has predicted significant rainfall in several parts of the country due to multiple upper air circulations. Light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in Jammu-Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh through mid-May.

“Isolated heavy rainfall [is likely] over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 12th-16th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during May 12-15 with isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya on May 13-14 and over Tripura on May 12 & May 13,” the IMD said.

Southern and central states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh, are also likely to see pre-monsoon showers.

The meteorological department said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over some parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area; some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman & Nicobar Islands, remaining parts of Andaman Sea; and some parts of central Bay of Bengal during next 3-4 days.”

Preparedness and monitoring underway

With multiple weather systems evolving, the IMD continues to issue updates and advisories. Local disaster response teams and meteorological departments remain on alert, especially in areas that may be affected by Cyclone Shakti.

Residents in coastal and flood-prone regions are advised to remain vigilant and follow official updates for timely information.

[With agency inputs]