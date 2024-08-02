90% of coaching centres to shut down in 10-15 years: Super 30's Anand Kumar

Instead of enrolling in courses run under the names of famous teachers, students should prioritise self-study, said Super 30 founder Anand Kumar in a message to students. He was responding to a question about the protests following the deaths of three civil services aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on July 27.

During his interaction with ANI, Kumar also predicted that nearly 90 per cent of coaching centres currently operating are likely to shut down within the next 10-15 years. "So far, there has been very little effort towards offering high-quality online teaching. Once teams of dedicated teachers develop excellent online content and more effective pedagogy, coaching businesses will transition online due to lower input costs. Similarly, students will prefer online classes for their convenience. This is my prediction; it might be wrong." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Students' deaths: 'Teachers should have spoken out'

When asked about the recent tragedy in Delhi, Kumar said, "I am not against anyone, but I want to say to everyone that if you have made mistakes, then try to correct them. It is not justified to refuse to accept your mistake. Anyone can make a mistake, but one should correct their mistakes and act according to the law." He added that all teachers should have spoken out about the incident.

The Super 30 founder further said that various coaching institutes misrepresent their faculties and urged the central and state governments to establish a centre where students' concerns can be addressed.

Anand Kumar asks students to focus on self-study

Sending a message to students, Kumar said, "It's not necessary that only famous teachers are capable of teaching well. So don't focus on the teacher's name or their results. Check their content. Determine which teacher can explain things better to you. Select the teachers with whom you can connect more effectively. Also, focus more on self-study. Once you master the process of self-study, no one can stop you from being successful."

To recall, three students – Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalvin from Kerala – died after rainwater gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on the evening of July 27.

