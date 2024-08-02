After facing criticism, Kerala govt withdraws gag order on scientists

The Kerala government has withdrawn its gag order restraining scientists from conducting studies or giving opinions on landslides in Wayanad after facing criticism. The gag order, issued on August 1, directed the scientific community to restrain themselves from sharing their opinions and study reports with the media. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu, in a note, issued clarification regarding the order stating that the objective was to discourage statements that may be misinterpreted or misquoted. "This advisory was not issued with an intent to restrain the scientific community of the state from conducting studies and providing insights. The objective was to discourage statements and opinions by persons belonging to scientific institutions of the state, that may be misinterpreted or misquoted to create panic and confusion among the public, particularly during this sensitive time," the Chief Secretary said in a post on Facebook on Thursday.

The post mentioned that it is important that the immediate "focus on rescue, recovery and rehabilitation is not lost and that widespread panic and paranoia are not generated on account of misinterpretation of statements or opinions made, detracting from the humanitarian work at hand."

The Chief Secretary further said that the order has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Earlier the Chief Minister's Office clarified that the state government does not have such a policy. A CMO statement said that the news that the State Disaster Management Authority has instructed scientific and technological institutes and scientists not to visit and comment on Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad as it has been declared a disaster area is misleading.



Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday confirmed 308 deaths in the multiple landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30. Minister George said that 195 bodies and 113 body parts have been recovered so far.

The rescue and relief operations coordinated by the Army, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration are underway at multiple locations, ensuring quick evacuation of stranded people, and provision of basic amenities and medical assistance.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting in Wayanad to take stock of the situation on Thursday. He said that rescue will be the main priority and that rehabilitation will be done at the earliest.

The Chief Minister's appeal for contributions to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) has garnered significant support. Through campaign drives, donations are pouring in from different quarters to aid the affected areas.

The campaign focuses on mobilizing contributions from residents and businesses. Organizers hope to gather a significant amount through these efforts. Despite the negative propaganda against the relief fund, this initiative aims to reinforce the public's trust and ensure the fund's effectiveness.