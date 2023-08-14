Home / India News / 954 police medals, including 230 for gallantry, announced on I-Day eve

954 police medals, including 230 for gallantry, announced on I-Day eve

According to the Union Home Ministry's order, 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative image | The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) has been announced for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (55), followed by the Maharashtra Police (33), the Central Reserve Police Force (27) and Chhattisgarh Police (24)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

According to the Union Home Ministry's order, 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

The lone PPMG medal has been announced for CRPF officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh. This is his second gallantry medal in service.

The other medals include 82 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 642 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) has been announced for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (55), followed by the Maharashtra Police (33), the Central Reserve Police Force (27) and Chhattisgarh Police (24).

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.

Also Read

Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Navy chief to present medals at Naval Investiture Ceremony in Visakhapatnam

US Independence Day 2023: History, significance, check what's open and shut

Rain wreaks havoc in Uttarakhand's Maldevta, defence building collapses

Where did Nehru unfurl Tricolour on August 15, 1947? It wasn't the Red Fort

Isro's mission to study Sun, satellite arrives at Sriharikota for launch

Seven killed in cloudburst in Himachal's Solan; schools, colleges shut

Face life with self-confidence: CM Stalin to youth after Neet suicides

Topics :Independence DayGallantry MedalsHome Ministry

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story