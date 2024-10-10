Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NCPCR finds over 1.1 mn children at risk of child marriage, acts to prevent

NCPCR finds over 1.1 mn children at risk of child marriage, acts to prevent

More than 1.2 crore people were reached through the awareness campaigns, with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh emerging as leaders in the fight against child marriage

Child Marriage
NCPCR report highlighted gaps in data collection and enforcement. | Representative Photo: Shakti vahini
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The apex child rights body NCPCR on Thursday said it identified over 11 lakh children vulnerable to child marriage in 2023-24 and intervened through steps such as family counselling, school reintegration efforts, and coordination with law enforcement.

In a comprehensive report, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) underscored the efforts it took under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, through collaboration with child marriage prohibition officers (CMPOs), district authorities, and other stakeholders.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

More than 1.2 crore people were reached through the awareness campaigns, with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh emerging as leaders in the fight against child marriage, the commission said.

The report, which was prepared after virtual review meetings with district officials and key stakeholders, presents data on children at risk of dropping out of schools, a major factor contributing to child marriages.

Uttar Pradesh, with over 500,000 such children, showed a strong response in addressing this issue, followed by states like Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Across India, more than 11.4 lakh vulnerable children were identified, with steps taken to prevent child marriages through family counselling, school reintegration efforts, and coordination with law enforcement, according to the NCPCR.

More From This Section

8 acquitted in 'Sati' case in Rajasthan: What was the Roop Kanwar incident?

LIVE: TCS Q2FY25 net profit rises 5% to Rs 11,909 cr, misses estimates

Indore on a 100-day mission to become world's first energy-literate city

Himachal farmers pursuing natural farming to get Rs 33,000 to purchase cow

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Ratan Tata's mortal remains being taken to Worli for final rites

The preventive measures also included mapping schools to identify children absent for 30 consecutive days without notice and coordinating with school authorities to monitor dropouts.

In states such as Karnataka and Assam, officials conducted over 40,000 meetings with key local figures such as religious leaders, service providers involved in marriage ceremonies, and Anganwadi workers ?to raise awareness and prevent marriages involving minors, said the report released on Thursday.

Despite these efforts, the NCPCR report highlighted gaps in data collection and enforcement in certain states, including Goa and Ladakh, leading to difficulty in gathering comprehensive information.

Some districts still face deeply entrenched cultural practices, making it difficult to completely eliminate child marriage, the report added.

In a letter to all states and UTs, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum in the fight against child marriage.

He urged chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories to prioritise the issue and continue implementing district-level strategies for eradication of child marriages.

The letter, accompanying the report, stressed the role of competitive-cooperative federalism in shaping and refining child welfare policies, particularly in raising awareness and enforcing existing laws.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand SPKSY initiative to boost girls' education, combat early marriage

Special drive against child marriage to be held every 6 months: CM Himanta

Assam announces monthly stipend to curb child marriage, support education

Bill to raise legal marriage age for women lapses as 17th LS dissolves

Restrictions on Afghan girls will increase child marriages by 25%: UN

Topics :Child MarriageChild marriage in indiailliteracy child marriage

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story