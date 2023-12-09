Home / India News / Aadhaar enrolment possible with iris scan if fingerprint unavailable: Govt

Aadhaar enrolment possible with iris scan if fingerprint unavailable: Govt

The statement comes after Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar intervened to ensure the enrolment of a woman, Josymol P Jose, in Kerala

UIDAI enrols about 1,000 people every day under exceptional enrolment as above.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government on Saturday said a person who is eligible for Aadhaar can enrol using Iris scan in case fingerprints are unavailable.

The statement comes after Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar intervened to ensure the enrolment of a woman, Josymol P Jose, in Kerala who could not get enrolled for Aadhaar as she did not have fingers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A team from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) visited Jose at her home in Kumarakam, Kottayam district, in Kerala, the same day and got her Aadhaar number generated, the statement said.

Chandrasekhar said an advisory has been sent to all Aadhaar Service Kendras giving instructions that Aadhaar should be issued to people like Jose or to others having blurred finger prints or similar disability, by taking alternate biometrics.

"A person who is eligible for Aadhaar but unable to provide fingerprints may enrol using only iris scan. Similarly, an eligible person whose irises cannot be captured due to any reason may enrol using only her or his fingerprint," the statement said.

An eligible person who is unable to provide both finger and iris biometrics may enrol without submitting any of the two, as per the statement.

The name, gender, address and date and year of birth of the person who is unable to provide both finger and iris biometrics are captured, along with the available biometrics while highlighting the missing ones in the enrolment software, it said.

Further, a photograph is taken in the manner specified in the guidelines to highlight the unavailability of fingers or iris or both and the Supervisor of the Aadhaar enrolment centre is to validate such enrolment as an exceptional one, it said.

"Every eligible person who undergoes the enrolment process by submitting the required information may be issued an Aadhaar number, irrespective of any inability to provide biometrics," the statement said.

UIDAI also inquired into the reasons why Aadhaar number did not get issued to Jose when she enrolled earlier and learnt that this was because of the Aadhaar enrolment operator not following the exceptional enrolment procedure.

According to the statement, UIDAI enrols about 1,000 people every day under exceptional enrolment as above.

"Till date, UIDAI has issued Aadhaar numbers to nearly 29 lakh persons who had missing fingers or were otherwise unable to provide finger or iris or both biometrics," the statement added.

Also Read

Aadhaar data on sale: A step-by-step guide to locking your biometric data

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Scared of scamsters? Know how to lock your Aadhaar biometrics here

Masked Aadhaar explained: How to hide your Aadhaar number for more security

3 Reasons Why Your PAN-Aadhaar Linking Might Fail, Check Details Here

Over 743,000 MGNREGA 'fake job cards' deleted in 2022-23, highest in UP

India showed capability of getting consensus at very divisive moment: EAM

Making technical changes: MEA on Hamas designation question in Lok Sabha

PMAY-G benefits given to deceased persons, ineligible ones in Bihar: Audit

India to be $5 trillion economy by end of 2025, Amit Shah exudes confidence

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AadhaarAadhaar authenticationcentral governmentUIDAI

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story