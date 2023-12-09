India to be $5 trillion economy by end of 2025, Amit Shah exudes confidence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said India will become a $5 trillion economy by the end of 2025.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at the Forest Research Institute here, Shah said India has grown exponentially on every front over the past one decade due to the farsighted and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The world is looking to India with hope today. Between 2014 and 2023, India has risen from its position as the 11th to the fifth economy in the world. Never before did the country make so big a leap during 75 years of Independence," he said, and attributed all this to Modi's visionary leadership and his capacity to translate his vision into a reality.

Modi is leading the movement for climate change, and he is trying to impart pace to the world's slowing GDP through the Make in India programme, besides leading the campaign for a terror-free world, Shah said.

On G-20, he said the Delhi Declaration was India's big achievement on the diplomatic front, which the world will remember for decades to come.

The country's per capita income has doubled in the last ten years, Shah said, adding that 13 and a half crore people have come out of poverty across the country during the period.

"The IMF described India as a bright spot in a dark zone. Morgan Stanley said by 2027, India will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world, forging ahead of Japan and Germany. These are good signs. India's time has arrived," he noted.

About the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, he said when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told him that he had set a target of getting investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore for the summit, he thought it was impossible.

"But I congratulate him for already signing investment MoUs worth Rs 3 lakh crore with different companies. The two-day summit marks the beginning of many new things for Uttarakhand. After two decades of Uttarakhand's creation, I can say with confidence that Atal ji created it and Modi ji is building it," Shah said.

He asked investors to come to the state and unlock its limitless investment potential in various sectors, saying apart from the state government's investment-friendly policies, it has a corruption-free administration, which will help them.

Shah said Uttarakhand was the country's most peaceful state in close proximity to Delhi, which would give investors a big advantage.

The minister also said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created smaller states with great hope, and it is the collective responsibility of all to ensure that the experiment succeeds.