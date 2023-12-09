Home / India News / Making technical changes: MEA on Hamas designation question in Lok Sabha

Making technical changes: MEA on Hamas designation question in Lok Sabha

The clarification from MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came hours after Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said she did not approve any answer to the question

The written answer to the unstarred question number 980, uploaded on the Lok Sabha's website, was attributed to Lekhi.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A technical correction is being made mentioning V Muraleedharan's name as the minister who replied to a Parliament question on the designation of Hamas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

The clarification from MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came hours after Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said she did not approve any answer to the question.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Both Lekhi and Muraleedharan are ministers of state in the MEA.

Responding to a post on X, Lekhi on Saturday said she did not approve any answer to the question and said an "inquiry will reveal the culprit".

"We have noted that Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 980 answered on December 8 needs a technical correction in terms of reflecting V Muraleedharan as the Minister of State replying to the Parliament question. This is being suitably undertaken," Bagchi said.

His response came on media queries on the matter.

The written answer to the unstarred question number 980, uploaded on the Lok Sabha's website, was attributed to Lekhi.

"You have been misinformed as I have not signed any paper with this question and this answer," Lekhi said on X in response to a post on the microblogging platform.

The question titled "Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organisation" was put out by Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran.

"Designation of an organisation as terrorist is covered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and declaring any organisation as terrorist is considered as per the provisions of the Act by the relevant government departments," the answer to the question mentioned.

Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on X that "is she (Lekhi) then claiming it is a forged response, if yes this is a serious breach and violation of the rules that prevail. Would be grateful for a clarification from @MEAIndia".

Sudhakaran, who represents Kannur in the Lower House of Parliament, had asked whether the government has any proposal to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation in India; if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefore.

When pointed out that the Lok Sabha and the MEA websites had the answer to the question mentioned in her name, Lekhi said an "inquiry will reveal the culprit".

"Asking questions that were submitted through someone else led to expulsion of an MP yesterday, today a minister denies that reply to a PQ (Parliament Question) was approved by her, shouldn't that be investigated too? Shouldn't it lead to seeking accountability, however innocuous the response from the Ministry of External Affairs?" Chaturvedi asked on X.

"Who logged in for you?" Congress leader Amitabh Dubey asked in response to Lekhi's post on X.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

PMAY-G benefits given to deceased persons, ineligible ones in Bihar: Audit

India to be $5 trillion economy by end of 2025, Amit Shah exudes confidence

Much delayed Wrestling Federation elections to be held on December 21

Equity, justice must be basis of climate action, says India at COP28

Over 243,000 Pocso cases pending in fast-track courts till Jan 2023: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaParliament winter sessionHamaswinter session

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story