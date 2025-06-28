Govt provides VIP-level security to AAIB head leading Air India crash probe

The Union government has extended X-category armed security to GVG Yugandhar, director general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), who is leading the investigation into the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, PTI reported on Saturday.

Following a threat perception report, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide protection to Yugandhar. Under the arrangement, three to four armed CRPF personnel will accompany the AAIB chief during his nationwide travel.

ALSO READ: Parl panel summons Boeing officials, civil aviation secy in Air India crash Yugandhar is heading the high-level inquiry into the crash of Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London, which resulted in 270 fatalities.

ICAO joins investigation as observer In an unusual development, India has granted observer status to an expert from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for the ongoing probe. The ICAO, the UN’s specialised aviation agency, had formally requested to send an observer to the crash inquiry — a request Indian authorities considered before approving. Tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The aircraft was bound for London Gatwick on a non-stop flight. ALSO READ: Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines invested ₹9,558 crore in Air India in FY25 It struck a medical hostel complex in the Meghani Nagar area, killing 241 of the 242 passengers and crew on board. One passenger survived with minor injuries. In addition, 29 people on the ground lost their lives, taking the total death toll to 270.

Multidisciplinary probe team formed The AAIB launched a formal investigation on June 13, constituting a multidisciplinary team comprising members from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an air traffic control officer, and an aviation medicine specialist. Black box data analysis underway in Delhi The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) — collectively known as black boxes — were retrieved and transported under high security to Delhi for analysis. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the CVR and FDR were recovered from the crash site on June 13 and June 16, respectively. One recorder was found atop a building, the other amid debris. Both were airlifted to the capital by the Indian Air Force on June 24. The data module from the front recorder was accessed and downloaded on June 25 at the AAIB laboratory in Delhi.