Friday, June 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parl panel summons Boeing officials, civil aviation secy in Air India crash

Parl panel summons Boeing officials, civil aviation secy in Air India crash

The committee is likely to conduct a detailed study of the plane crash and is planning to hold deliberations with several stakeholders, including Air India, DGCA, and Boeing

Air India plane crash

On June 12, an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London) crashed into a medical college in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two weeks after a Boeing Dreamliner with Air India crashed in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off, Parliament's Transport Committee has summoned Boeing officials and the Civil Aviation Secretary to appear before the panel, The Economic Times reported on Friday.
 
The officials have been summoned regarding the safety concerns. Citing sources, the report stated the panel intends to conduct a detailed study of the crash and will hold deliberations with several stakeholders, including Air India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Boeing.
 

India’s worst air tragedy in decades under investigation

 
On June 12, an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (London) crashed into a medical college in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff. The crash resulted in the loss of nearly 270 lives, including 241 people out of 242 people on board.  
 
 
The committee, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Jha, oversees matters relating to transport and civil aviation. The panel is expected to submit a detailed report on aviation safety and investigate issues such as when the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was procured and why it was selected over other aircraft, the report said.

Data extracted from black box

 
The developments come a day after the investigators probing the Air India Flight 171 crash extracted data from the black box at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) lab in Delhi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said, adding that the analysis of the data is underway.
 
In an unusual move, the United Nations offered one of its investigators to India to assist in the probe of the crash. However, earlier today, Reuters reported that the central government has denied a UN investigator to join the probe of Air India flight 171.
 

Tata pledges long-term family support

 
Meanwhile, N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons' chairman, on Thursday, announced that Tata Sons and Tata Trusts will jointly form a dedicated trust to provide long-term assistance to the families of the deceased in the accident.
 

More From This Section

fire

LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out in paint factory in New Delhi's Bawana

Punjab police

Terror group Babbar Khalsa International's 3 operatives arrested in Mohali

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar blames Emergency-era deal for fishermen's arrests by Sri Lanka

MP CM Convoy, car tow

WATCH: 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy towed after water filled in fuel tanks

house collapsed, New Delhi house collapsed

3 labourers killed in building collapse in Kerala, labour dept orders probe

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India boeing dreamliners Civil Aviation Ministry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon