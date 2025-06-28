Telangana CM pays tribute to PV Narasimha Rao on 104th birth anniversary

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other leaders paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 104th birth anniversary.

Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of Narasimha Rao, who hailed from Telangana, an official release said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers visited 'PV Gyan Bhoomi', Narasimha Rao's memorial here, and paid tributes to the departed leader.

Laxman, former BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, Telangana BJP spokesperson and Narasimha Rao's grandson N V Subhash also offered tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Accusing the Congress of "failing" to honour Narasimha Rao, Laxman said it was the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that recognised the former PM's stellar contributions by conferring Bharat Ratna award on him.