Telangana CM pays tribute to PV Narasimha Rao on 104th birth anniversary

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers visited 'PV Gyan Bhoomi', Narasimha Rao's memorial here, and paid tributes to the departed leader

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other leaders paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 104th birth anniversary.

Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of Narasimha Rao, who hailed from Telangana, an official release said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers visited 'PV Gyan Bhoomi', Narasimha Rao's memorial here, and paid tributes to the departed leader.

Laxman, former BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, Telangana BJP spokesperson and Narasimha Rao's grandson N V Subhash also offered tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Accusing the Congress of "failing" to honour Narasimha Rao, Laxman said it was the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that recognised the former PM's stellar contributions by conferring Bharat Ratna award on him.

Hailing Narasimha Rao as the architect of economic reforms in the country, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said the former Prime Minister was a reformist, polyglot, poet and statesman.

The previous BRS regime in Telangana honoured Narasimha Rao by naming the state's veterinary university and the popular Necklace Road in Hyderabad after him, he said in a post on X.

Born on June 28, 1921 near Karimnagar in Telangana, Narasimha Rao served as Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :PV Narasimha RaoTelanganaTelangana govt

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

