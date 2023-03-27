AAP govt reduced pollution by 30% in last 8 years: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while speaking on his government's achievement in Assembly on Monday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was able to reduce air pollution in Delhi by 30 per cent in past eight years.



He added that AAP govt deployed a slew of measures in this direction and as a result less than seven per cent transmission losses happened in the last eight years, which is the "lowest" in the world.



CM Kejriwal listed out his government's achievements during this period such as ensuring 24x7 supply of power, the purchase of electric buses. These all contirbuted in reducing pollution levels in the national capital, he asserted.

Adding further to his government's list of achievements, Kejriwal said that national capital Delhi was previously known for Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam and Compressed natural gas (CNG) scam but now it's famous for excellent schools and hospitals.

Describing his government's model as a zero-corruption model, he said, "Delhi has the least inflation in the country. Delhi model is arranging world-class health, transport, 24x7 electricity and water supplies and creating a clean and modern city. It's a model of all including Hindus, Muslims, all castes, men and women."





